Hero Motocorp Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,538.85 crore, down 9.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,538.85 crore in September 2021 down 9.86% from Rs. 9,473.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 745.72 crore in September 2021 down 22.2% from Rs. 958.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,243.96 crore in September 2021 down 13.75% from Rs. 1,442.19 crore in September 2020.

Hero Motocorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 37.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 47.99 in September 2020.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,683.05 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.53% returns over the last 6 months and -13.05% over the last 12 months.