Hero Motocorp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,496.55 crore, down 13.73% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,496.55 crore in March 2022 down 13.73% from Rs. 8,689.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 611.34 crore in March 2022 down 30.6% from Rs. 880.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 987.39 crore in March 2022 down 23.75% from Rs. 1,294.91 crore in March 2021.

Hero Motocorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.10 in March 2021.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,487.30 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -10.95% over the last 12 months.

Hero Motocorp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,496.55 8,013.08 8,689.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,496.55 8,013.08 8,689.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,016.79 5,562.94 6,358.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.63 17.07 31.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 139.87 78.63 -316.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 496.72 532.13 502.70
Depreciation 168.38 174.39 173.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 986.59 839.21 886.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 687.57 808.71 1,053.13
Other Income 131.44 120.22 68.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 819.01 928.93 1,121.40
Interest 12.97 12.70 12.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 806.04 916.23 1,108.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 806.04 916.23 1,108.79
Tax 165.17 231.74 261.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 640.87 684.49 847.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 640.87 684.49 847.53
Minority Interest -9.22 -0.50 -4.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates -20.31 19.75 37.75
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 611.34 703.74 880.94
Equity Share Capital 39.96 39.96 39.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.59 35.23 44.10
Diluted EPS 30.59 35.21 44.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.59 35.23 44.10
Diluted EPS 30.59 35.21 44.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 4, 2022 01:19 pm
