Hero Motocorp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,496.55 crore, down 13.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,496.55 crore in March 2022 down 13.73% from Rs. 8,689.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 611.34 crore in March 2022 down 30.6% from Rs. 880.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 987.39 crore in March 2022 down 23.75% from Rs. 1,294.91 crore in March 2021.

Hero Motocorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.10 in March 2021.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,487.30 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -10.95% over the last 12 months.