Hero Motocorp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,689.74 crore, up 37.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,689.74 crore in March 2021 up 37.2% from Rs. 6,333.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 880.94 crore in March 2021 up 45.7% from Rs. 604.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,294.91 crore in March 2021 up 53.62% from Rs. 842.94 crore in March 2020.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 44.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 30.27 in March 2020.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,836.30 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and 35.80% over the last 12 months.