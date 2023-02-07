Hero Motocorp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,118.33 crore, up 1.31% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8,118.33 9,158.23 8,013.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8,118.33 9,158.23 8,013.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5,629.72 6,511.23 5,562.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.70 0.99 17.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.85 19.82 78.63 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 560.60 563.25 532.13 Depreciation 171.97 172.83 174.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,014.43 976.47 839.21 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 769.76 913.64 808.71 Other Income 181.95 93.99 120.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 951.71 1,007.63 928.93 Interest 24.19 47.66 12.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 927.52 959.97 916.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 927.52 959.97 916.23 Tax 289.31 253.60 231.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 638.21 706.37 684.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 638.21 706.37 684.49 Minority Interest 4.79 6.16 -0.50 Share Of P/L Of Associates 83.03 -24.09 19.75 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 726.03 688.44 703.74 Equity Share Capital 39.97 39.96 39.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.33 34.45 35.23 Diluted EPS 36.29 34.41 35.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.33 34.45 35.23 Diluted EPS 36.29 34.41 35.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited