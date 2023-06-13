Heritage Foods: Worst of the milk inflation is behind

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Improvement in margins witnessed Broad-based growth in value-added products Maintain our positive stance The Q4FY23 results of Heritage Foods Ltd (HFL; CMP: Rs 212; Market capitalisation: Rs1966 crore) were marginally above expectations. There were some early signs of raw milk price correction and we expect margin recovery in HFL, going forward. March 2023 quarter performance HFL reported double-digit growth in milk procurement and revenues, with value-added products growing 24 percent. Growth in the value-added portfolio was broad-based across dairy foods, drinkables, sweets and ice...