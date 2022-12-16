English
    Heritage Foods: Will margins make a comeback for this dairy company?

    Investors need to watch for growth in value-added products, given that higher profitability is likely to come from that category

    Nandish Shah
    December 16, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Aspiring for higher growth rate, compared to the industry Higher contribution from value-added products Margins likely to stabilise and improve in the near term Investors with a higher risk appetite can accumulate and add stock on declines In our discovery series, we had evaluated Heritage Foods (HFL; CMP: Rs 343; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,591 crore), a southern India-based dairy company, with a legacy of 30 years. HFL is a fully backward-integrated dairy business and has a wide presence across 11 states and serves nearly...

