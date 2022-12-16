Heritage Foods: Will margins make a comeback for this dairy company?

Heritage Foods | CMP: Rs 340 | The stock price gained over 9 percent on September 30. The company announced 1:1 Rights Issue through a regulatory filing. “The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting approved to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 by way of Rights Issue basis at the face value of Rs 5 each per shares to the existing shareholders,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Highlights Aspiring for higher growth rate, compared to the industry Higher contribution from value-added products Margins likely to stabilise and improve in the near term Investors with a higher risk appetite can accumulate and add stock on declines In our discovery series, we had evaluated Heritage Foods (HFL; CMP: Rs 343; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,591 crore), a southern India-based dairy company, with a legacy of 30 years. HFL is a fully backward-integrated dairy business and has a wide presence across 11 states and serves nearly...