Heritage Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 808.94 crore, up 22.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 808.94 crore in September 2022 up 22.53% from Rs. 660.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.10 crore in September 2022 down 38.31% from Rs. 34.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.72 crore in September 2022 down 38.01% from Rs. 67.30 crore in September 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.37 in September 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 313.90 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -34.09% over the last 12 months.