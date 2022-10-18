English
    Heritage Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 808.94 crore, up 22.53% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 808.94 crore in September 2022 up 22.53% from Rs. 660.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.10 crore in September 2022 down 38.31% from Rs. 34.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.72 crore in September 2022 down 38.01% from Rs. 67.30 crore in September 2021.

    Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.37 in September 2021.

    Heritage Foods shares closed at 313.90 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -34.09% over the last 12 months.

    Heritage Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations808.94814.73660.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations808.94814.73660.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials618.15641.61476.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.8717.9713.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.7315.8311.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.8649.2345.95
    Depreciation13.2712.8912.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.3866.0748.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6811.1452.07
    Other Income2.772.742.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4513.8854.82
    Interest0.160.520.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2913.3754.12
    Exceptional Items-----9.14
    P/L Before Tax28.2913.3744.98
    Tax7.193.5210.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.109.8434.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.109.8434.20
    Equity Share Capital23.2023.2023.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.552.127.37
    Diluted EPS4.552.127.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.552.127.37
    Diluted EPS4.552.127.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Heritage Foods #Results
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
