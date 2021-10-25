Heritage Foods Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 660.18 crore, up 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 660.18 crore in September 2021 up 11.27% from Rs. 593.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.20 crore in September 2021 up 3345.21% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.30 crore in September 2021 up 93.5% from Rs. 34.78 crore in September 2020.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 7.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2020.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 504.65 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)