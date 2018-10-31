Heritage Foods Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 612.15 crore, up 0.68% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 612.15 crore in September 2018 up 0.68% from Rs. 608.01 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2018 up 124.92% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.92 crore in September 2018 up 104.34% from Rs. 23.94 crore in September 2017.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2017.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 499.70 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -34.97% over the last 12 months.