Heritage Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 808.15 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 808.15 crore in March 2023 up 17.51% from Rs. 687.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.40 crore in March 2023 up 34.14% from Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.18 crore in March 2023 up 29.51% from Rs. 33.34 crore in March 2022.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2022.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 200.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.93% returns over the last 6 months and -31.98% over the last 12 months.