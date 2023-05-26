English
    Heritage Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 808.15 crore, up 17.51% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 808.15 crore in March 2023 up 17.51% from Rs. 687.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.40 crore in March 2023 up 34.14% from Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.18 crore in March 2023 up 29.51% from Rs. 33.34 crore in March 2022.

    Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2022.

    Heritage Foods shares closed at 200.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.93% returns over the last 6 months and -31.98% over the last 12 months.

    Heritage Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations808.15776.85687.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations808.15776.85687.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials707.07730.34547.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.1621.6715.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-80.39-127.04-10.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.7654.0840.30
    Depreciation14.0013.6912.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.4065.9364.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1418.1918.30
    Other Income3.042.802.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1820.9920.44
    Interest2.200.290.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9820.7019.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.9820.7019.56
    Tax7.585.165.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4015.5414.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4015.5414.46
    Equity Share Capital46.4023.2023.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.083.353.12
    Diluted EPS2.083.353.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.083.353.12
    Diluted EPS2.083.353.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:20 am