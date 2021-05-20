Heritage Foods Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 605.74 crore, down 5.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 605.74 crore in March 2021 down 5.81% from Rs. 643.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2021 up 111.68% from Rs. 210.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.14 crore in March 2021 up 124.79% from Rs. 190.18 crore in March 2020.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 45.33 in March 2020.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 345.15 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.78% returns over the last 6 months and 47.28% over the last 12 months.