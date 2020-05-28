Heritage Foods Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 643.08 crore, down 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 643.08 crore in March 2020 down 7.26% from Rs. 693.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 210.33 crore in March 2020 down 976.88% from Rs. 23.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 190.18 crore in March 2020 down 466.58% from Rs. 51.88 crore in March 2019.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 235.95 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and -48.13% over the last 12 months.