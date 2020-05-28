Heritage Foods Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 643.08 crore, down 7.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 643.08 crore in March 2020 down 7.26% from Rs. 693.44 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 210.33 crore in March 2020 down 976.88% from Rs. 23.99 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 190.18 crore in March 2020 down 466.58% from Rs. 51.88 crore in March 2019.
Heritage Foods shares closed at 235.95 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and -48.13% over the last 12 months.
|Heritage Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|643.08
|661.60
|693.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|643.08
|661.60
|693.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|544.94
|533.29
|472.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.58
|13.66
|33.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.13
|-6.58
|-14.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.85
|38.10
|31.84
|Depreciation
|11.24
|12.30
|11.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|404.30
|102.07
|123.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-339.69
|-31.25
|35.10
|Other Income
|138.27
|55.28
|5.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-201.42
|24.03
|40.79
|Interest
|5.98
|4.94
|5.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-207.40
|19.09
|34.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-207.40
|19.09
|34.82
|Tax
|2.94
|4.52
|10.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-210.33
|14.57
|23.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-210.33
|14.57
|23.99
|Equity Share Capital
|23.20
|23.20
|23.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.33
|3.14
|5.17
|Diluted EPS
|-45.33
|3.14
|5.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.33
|3.14
|5.17
|Diluted EPS
|-45.33
|3.14
|5.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:35 am