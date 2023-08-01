Heritage Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 913.31 crore, up 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 913.31 crore in June 2023 up 12.1% from Rs. 814.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.07 crore in June 2023 up 83.6% from Rs. 9.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.47 crore in June 2023 up 54.91% from Rs. 26.77 crore in June 2022.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2022.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 246.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.59% returns over the last 6 months and -9.93% over the last 12 months.