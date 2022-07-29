Heritage Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 814.73 crore, up 27.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 814.73 crore in June 2022 up 27.73% from Rs. 637.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.84 crore in June 2022 down 67.72% from Rs. 30.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.77 crore in June 2022 down 50.36% from Rs. 53.93 crore in June 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 284.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.43% returns over the last 6 months and -42.98% over the last 12 months.