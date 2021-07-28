MARKET NEWS

Heritage Foods Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 637.86 crore, up 2.93% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 637.86 crore in June 2021 up 2.93% from Rs. 619.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.50 crore in June 2021 down 67.54% from Rs. 93.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.93 crore in June 2021 down 55.09% from Rs. 120.08 crore in June 2020.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 20.25 in June 2020.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 490.55 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.32% returns over the last 6 months and 67.02% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations637.86605.74619.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations637.86605.74619.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials451.24468.37483.78
Purchase of Traded Goods13.9312.7916.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.52-11.47-14.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost44.2442.5339.95
Depreciation12.2211.4311.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--2.36--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.7047.4843.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0132.2540.20
Other Income2.703.4768.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.7135.71108.73
Interest1.212.805.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.5032.91102.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.5032.91102.88
Tax10.008.348.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.5024.5793.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.5024.5793.96
Equity Share Capital23.2023.2023.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.575.2920.25
Diluted EPS6.575.2920.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.575.2920.25
Diluted EPS6.575.2920.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Heritage Foods #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:55 pm

