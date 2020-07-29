Heritage Foods Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 619.73 crore, down 17.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.73 crore in June 2020 down 17.06% from Rs. 747.18 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.96 crore in June 2020 up 332.72% from Rs. 21.71 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.08 crore in June 2020 up 137.83% from Rs. 50.49 crore in June 2019.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 20.25 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.68 in June 2019.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 279.05 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months and -20.35% over the last 12 months.