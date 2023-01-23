Heritage Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.85 crore, up 18.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.85 crore in December 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 657.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2022 down 30.51% from Rs. 22.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.68 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 43.01 crore in December 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 186.85 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.24% returns over the last 6 months and -55.30% over the last 12 months.