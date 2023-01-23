 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Heritage Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.85 crore, up 18.22% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 776.85 crore in December 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 657.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2022 down 30.51% from Rs. 22.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.68 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 43.01 crore in December 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 186.85 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.24% returns over the last 6 months and -55.30% over the last 12 months.

Heritage Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 776.85 808.94 657.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 776.85 808.94 657.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 730.34 618.15 529.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.67 21.87 15.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -127.04 15.73 -26.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.08 50.86 46.32
Depreciation 13.69 13.27 12.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.93 63.38 52.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.19 25.68 27.91
Other Income 2.80 2.77 2.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.99 28.45 30.64
Interest 0.29 0.16 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.70 28.29 30.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.70 28.29 30.22
Tax 5.16 7.19 7.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.54 21.10 22.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.54 21.10 22.37
Equity Share Capital 3.20 23.20 23.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 4.55 4.82
Diluted EPS 3.35 4.55 4.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 4.55 4.82
Diluted EPS 3.35 4.55 4.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Heritage Foods #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am