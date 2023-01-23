English
    Heritage Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.85 crore, up 18.22% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 776.85 crore in December 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 657.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2022 down 30.51% from Rs. 22.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.68 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 43.01 crore in December 2021.

    Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2021.

    Heritage Foods shares closed at 186.85 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.24% returns over the last 6 months and -55.30% over the last 12 months.

    Heritage Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations776.85808.94657.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations776.85808.94657.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials730.34618.15529.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.6721.8715.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-127.0415.73-26.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.0850.8646.32
    Depreciation13.6913.2712.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.9363.3852.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1925.6827.91
    Other Income2.802.772.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9928.4530.64
    Interest0.290.160.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7028.2930.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7028.2930.22
    Tax5.167.197.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5421.1022.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5421.1022.37
    Equity Share Capital3.2023.2023.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.354.554.82
    Diluted EPS3.354.554.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.354.554.82
    Diluted EPS3.354.554.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

