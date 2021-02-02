Heritage Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 588.24 crore, down 11.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.24 crore in December 2020 down 11.09% from Rs. 661.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.65 crore in December 2020 up 76.02% from Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.08 crore in December 2020 up 54.36% from Rs. 36.33 crore in December 2019.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2019.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 280.75 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.96% returns over the last 6 months and -19.56% over the last 12 months.