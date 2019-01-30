Heritage Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 610.04 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.04 crore in December 2018 up 6.74% from Rs. 571.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.58 crore in December 2018 up 30.38% from Rs. 15.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.01 crore in December 2018 up 22.37% from Rs. 37.60 crore in December 2017.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.24 in December 2017.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 473.85 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.76% returns over the last 6 months and -39.07% over the last 12 months.