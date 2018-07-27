App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Heritage Foods Q1 profit at Rs 21 crore

Net income increased to Rs 641.60 crore from Rs 616.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Heritage Foods today reported 14.11 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 21.34 crore for the June quarter of 2018-19 financial year. Its net profit stood at Rs 18.70 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 640.49 crore as against Rs 732.96 crore earlier.

The Hyderabad-based company is into the business of dairy, renewable energy, feed and other segments.

The company's shares were trading up 3.52 percent at Rs 630.30 a piece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:50 pm

