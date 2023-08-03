English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Heritage Foods: Margin trajectory likely to improve

    Investors need to watch out for softening in raw milk prices and growth in value-added products, going forward.

    Nandish Shah
    Neha Gupta
    August 03, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Heritage Foods: Margin trajectory likely to improve

    The Q1FY24 results of Heritage Foods were in line with expectations.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Growth in value-added products Raw material prices have softened Higher advertisement spends Investors with higher risk appetite can accumulate stock on declines The Q1FY24 results of Heritage Foods (HFL; CMP: Rs 247; Market capitalisation: Rs 2,293crore) were in line with expectations. Milk procurement volumes remained flattish while off-take saw a marginal decline. Average milk procurement prices increased by Rs 3.78 per litre to Rs 44.55 per litre. HFL was able to pass on the increase in procurement prices during the quarter. Milk selling prices...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Golden opportunities

      Aug 2, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: GST on online gaming turnover a self-inflicted wound, the rural consumption sto...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers