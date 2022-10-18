 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heritage Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 816.15 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 816.15 crore in September 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 670.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2022 down 41.79% from Rs. 32.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.76 crore in September 2022 down 35.84% from Rs. 66.65 crore in September 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in September 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 313.90 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -34.09% over the last 12 months.

Heritage Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 816.15 820.92 670.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 816.15 820.92 670.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 633.26 655.90 490.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.88 5.69 3.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.25 15.75 11.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.83 51.18 47.90
Depreciation 13.83 13.44 13.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.07 68.51 53.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.03 10.47 50.71
Other Income 2.90 2.65 2.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.93 13.11 53.61
Interest 0.33 0.69 0.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.60 12.43 52.68
Exceptional Items -- -- -9.14
P/L Before Tax 28.60 12.43 43.54
Tax 7.29 3.29 10.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.31 9.14 32.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.31 9.14 32.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.26 -1.86 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.05 7.28 32.72
Equity Share Capital 23.20 23.20 23.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 1.57 7.06
Diluted EPS 4.10 1.57 7.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.59 1.57 7.06
Diluted EPS 4.10 1.57 7.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
