Heritage Foods Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 670.30 crore, up 9.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 670.30 crore in September 2021 up 9.88% from Rs. 610.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.72 crore in September 2021 up 1024.76% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.65 crore in September 2021 up 74.84% from Rs. 38.12 crore in September 2020.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2020.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 500.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.82% returns over the last 6 months and 65.65% over the last 12 months.