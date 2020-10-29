Heritage Foods Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 610.03 crore, down 25.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.03 crore in September 2020 down 25.58% from Rs. 819.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2020 down 79.6% from Rs. 14.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.12 crore in September 2020 up 51.03% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2019.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.07 in September 2019.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 305.70 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.44% returns over the last 6 months and -0.49% over the last 12 months.