Heritage Foods Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 679.59 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 679.59 crore in September 2019 up 9.72% from Rs. 619.37 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in September 2019 down 29.46% from Rs. 20.21 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2019 down 49.84% from Rs. 50.32 crore in September 2018.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.36 in September 2018.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 301.40 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.01% returns over the last 6 months and -39.68% over the last 12 months.