Heritage Foods Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 619.37 crore, Up 0.53% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 619.37 641.60 616.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 619.37 641.60 616.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 449.79 457.15 466.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.25 18.91 16.79 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.37 30.47 19.68 Power & Fuel -- -- 7.45 Employees Cost 37.47 34.79 31.30 Depreciation 11.21 10.71 9.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 196.17 82.87 52.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -108.90 6.69 11.88 Other Income 148.01 30.49 1.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.11 37.18 13.61 Interest 4.59 5.59 3.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.52 31.59 9.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.52 31.59 9.65 Tax 13.41 10.12 2.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.12 21.47 7.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.05 -0.07 -0.01 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.06 21.40 7.42 Minority Interest -0.78 -0.56 -0.11 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 -0.05 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.21 20.79 7.30 Equity Share Capital 23.20 23.20 23.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.36 4.48 1.57 Diluted EPS 4.36 4.48 1.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.36 4.48 1.57 Diluted EPS 4.36 4.48 1.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited