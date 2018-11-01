Heritage Foods Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 619.37 crore, Up 0.53% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are: Net Sales at Rs 619.37 crore in September 2018 Up 0.53% from Rs. 616.08 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.21 crore in September 2018 Up 176.77% from Rs. 7.30 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.32 crore in September 2018 Up 120.22% from Rs. 22.85 crore in September 2017. Heritage Foods EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.36 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.57 in September 2017. Heritage Foods shares closed at 548.25 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.99% returns over the last 6 months and -29.91% over the last 12 months. Heritage Foods Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 619.37 641.60 616.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 619.37 641.60 616.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 449.79 457.15 466.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.25 18.91 16.79 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.37 30.47 19.68 Power & Fuel -- -- 7.45 Employees Cost 37.47 34.79 31.30 Depreciation 11.21 10.71 9.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 196.17 82.87 52.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -108.90 6.69 11.88 Other Income 148.01 30.49 1.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.11 37.18 13.61 Interest 4.59 5.59 3.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.52 31.59 9.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.52 31.59 9.65 Tax 13.41 10.12 2.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.12 21.47 7.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.05 -0.07 -0.01 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.06 21.40 7.42 Minority Interest -0.78 -0.56 -0.11 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 -0.05 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.21 20.79 7.30 Equity Share Capital 23.20 23.20 23.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.36 4.48 1.57 Diluted EPS 4.36 4.48 1.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.36 4.48 1.57 Diluted EPS 4.36 4.48 1.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 1, 2018 11:07 am