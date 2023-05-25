Heritage Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 817.60 crore, up 17.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 817.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.49% from Rs. 695.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.93 crore in March 2023 up 41.36% from Rs. 12.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.26 crore in March 2023 up 33% from Rs. 34.03 crore in March 2022.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2022.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 189.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.31% returns over the last 6 months and -35.63% over the last 12 months.