    Heritage Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 817.60 crore, up 17.49% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 817.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.49% from Rs. 695.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.93 crore in March 2023 up 41.36% from Rs. 12.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.26 crore in March 2023 up 33% from Rs. 34.03 crore in March 2022.

    Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2022.

    Heritage Foods shares closed at 189.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.31% returns over the last 6 months and -35.63% over the last 12 months.

    Heritage Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations817.60785.99695.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations817.60785.99695.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials725.93748.59561.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.666.506.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-79.73-126.85-11.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.3556.1341.84
    Depreciation14.6214.2513.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.4969.0367.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2818.3318.11
    Other Income3.373.162.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.6421.4820.58
    Interest2.420.471.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2321.0219.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.2321.0219.52
    Tax7.905.295.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.3315.7314.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.00---0.23
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.3315.7314.14
    Minority Interest----0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.40-2.00-1.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.9313.7312.69
    Equity Share Capital46.4023.2023.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.932.962.73
    Diluted EPS1.932.962.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.932.962.73
    Diluted EPS1.932.962.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:27 pm