 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Heritage Foods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.89 crore, up 12.36% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 695.89 crore in March 2022 up 12.36% from Rs. 619.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.69 crore in March 2022 down 47.75% from Rs. 24.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.03 crore in March 2022 down 30.52% from Rs. 48.98 crore in March 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 291.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.08% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.

Heritage Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 695.89 667.03 619.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 695.89 667.03 619.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 561.00 543.75 482.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.43 4.18 5.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.93 -25.43 -12.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.84 48.36 44.48
Depreciation 13.45 12.93 11.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 2.34
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.00 55.40 51.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.11 27.85 33.48
Other Income 2.46 3.07 3.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.58 30.92 37.02
Interest 1.06 0.61 3.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.52 30.31 33.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.52 30.31 33.99
Tax 5.14 7.92 8.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.38 22.40 25.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.23 -0.12 0.16
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.14 22.28 25.60
Minority Interest 0.28 0.12 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.74 -1.58 -1.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.69 20.82 24.28
Equity Share Capital 23.20 23.20 23.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 4.49 5.23
Diluted EPS 2.73 4.49 5.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.73 4.49 5.23
Diluted EPS 2.73 4.49 5.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Heritage Foods #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 06:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.