Heritage Foods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.89 crore, up 12.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 695.89 crore in March 2022 up 12.36% from Rs. 619.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.69 crore in March 2022 down 47.75% from Rs. 24.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.03 crore in March 2022 down 30.52% from Rs. 48.98 crore in March 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 291.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.08% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.