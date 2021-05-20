MARKET NEWS

Heritage Foods Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 619.36 crore, down 5.1% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 619.36 crore in March 2021 down 5.1% from Rs. 652.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.28 crore in March 2021 up 111.61% from Rs. 209.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.98 crore in March 2021 up 126% from Rs. 188.42 crore in March 2020.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 45.09 in March 2020.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 345.15 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.78% returns over the last 6 months and 47.28% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations619.36604.92652.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations619.36604.92652.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials482.43437.82558.52
Purchase of Traded Goods5.217.062.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.06-10.85-24.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost44.4846.8036.23
Depreciation11.9611.3211.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies2.34----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses51.5266.69407.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4846.08-338.88
Other Income3.541.11138.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.0247.19-200.20
Interest3.045.096.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.9942.10-206.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.9942.10-206.66
Tax8.5515.542.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.4326.56-209.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.16-0.020.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.6026.53-209.61
Minority Interest-0.120.360.68
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.20-0.54-0.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.2826.35-209.21
Equity Share Capital23.2023.2023.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.235.68-45.09
Diluted EPS5.235.68-45.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.235.68-45.09
Diluted EPS5.235.68-45.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Heritage Foods #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:00 am

