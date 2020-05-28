Heritage Foods Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 652.65 crore, up 2.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 652.65 crore in March 2020 up 2.77% from Rs. 635.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 209.21 crore in March 2020 down 1071.93% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 188.42 crore in March 2020 down 486.5% from Rs. 48.75 crore in March 2019.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 235.95 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and -48.13% over the last 12 months.