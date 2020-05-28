Heritage Foods Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 652.65 crore, up 2.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 652.65 crore in March 2020 up 2.77% from Rs. 635.03 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 209.21 crore in March 2020 down 1071.93% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 188.42 crore in March 2020 down 486.5% from Rs. 48.75 crore in March 2019.
Heritage Foods shares closed at 235.95 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and -48.13% over the last 12 months.
|Heritage Foods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|652.65
|672.42
|635.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|54.03
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|652.65
|726.45
|635.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|558.52
|551.97
|485.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.39
|1.50
|25.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.59
|-6.97
|-15.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.23
|39.93
|32.97
|Depreciation
|11.78
|12.84
|11.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|407.19
|106.66
|128.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-338.88
|20.52
|-33.96
|Other Income
|138.68
|1.31
|71.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-200.20
|21.83
|37.42
|Interest
|6.46
|5.39
|6.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-206.66
|16.43
|31.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-206.66
|16.43
|31.11
|Tax
|2.97
|4.49
|10.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-209.63
|11.94
|20.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-209.61
|11.97
|20.32
|Minority Interest
|0.68
|2.92
|1.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.29
|-0.26
|-0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-209.21
|14.63
|21.53
|Equity Share Capital
|23.20
|23.20
|23.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.09
|3.15
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|-45.09
|3.15
|4.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.09
|3.15
|4.64
|Diluted EPS
|-45.09
|3.15
|4.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
