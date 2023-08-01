Heritage Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 923.68 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 923.68 817.60 820.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 923.68 817.60 820.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 728.89 725.93 655.90 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.49 6.66 5.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.41 -79.73 15.75 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 58.55 51.35 51.18 Depreciation 14.60 14.62 13.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.75 71.49 68.51 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.99 27.28 10.47 Other Income 2.65 3.37 2.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.64 30.64 13.11 Interest 3.11 2.42 0.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.53 28.23 12.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 23.53 28.23 12.43 Tax 6.79 7.90 3.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.74 20.33 9.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.00 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.74 20.33 9.14 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -2.40 -1.86 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.74 17.93 7.28 Equity Share Capital 46.40 46.40 23.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.80 1.93 1.57 Diluted EPS 1.80 1.93 1.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.80 1.93 1.57 Diluted EPS 1.80 1.93 1.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited