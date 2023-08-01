English
    Heritage Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 923.68 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 923.68 crore in June 2023 up 12.52% from Rs. 820.92 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2023 up 130.04% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.24 crore in June 2023 up 55.33% from Rs. 26.55 crore in June 2022.
    Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.Heritage Foods shares closed at 246.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.59% returns over the last 6 months and -9.93% over the last 12 months.
    Heritage Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations923.68817.60820.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations923.68817.60820.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials728.89725.93655.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.496.665.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.41-79.7315.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.5551.3551.18
    Depreciation14.6014.6213.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.7571.4968.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9927.2810.47
    Other Income2.653.372.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6430.6413.11
    Interest3.112.420.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.5328.2312.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.5328.2312.43
    Tax6.797.903.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.7420.339.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.7420.339.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---2.40-1.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.7417.937.28
    Equity Share Capital46.4046.4023.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.801.931.57
    Diluted EPS1.801.931.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.801.931.57
    Diluted EPS1.801.931.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 1, 2023

