 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Heritage Foods Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 820.92 crore, up 26.67% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 820.92 crore in June 2022 up 26.67% from Rs. 648.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022 down 75.99% from Rs. 30.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in June 2022 down 52.76% from Rs. 56.20 crore in June 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.53 in June 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 284.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.43% returns over the last 6 months and -42.98% over the last 12 months.

Heritage Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 820.92 695.89 648.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 820.92 695.89 648.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 655.90 561.00 465.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.69 6.43 2.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.75 -11.93 31.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.18 41.84 46.19
Depreciation 13.44 13.45 12.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.51 67.00 48.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.47 18.11 40.59
Other Income 2.65 2.46 2.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.11 20.58 43.43
Interest 0.69 1.06 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.43 19.52 42.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.43 19.52 42.01
Tax 3.29 5.14 10.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.14 14.38 31.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.23 -0.04
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.14 14.14 31.59
Minority Interest -- 0.28 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.86 -1.74 -1.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.28 12.69 30.30
Equity Share Capital 23.20 23.20 23.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 2.73 6.53
Diluted EPS 1.57 2.73 6.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 2.73 6.53
Diluted EPS 1.57 2.73 6.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Heritage Foods #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.