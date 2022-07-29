Heritage Foods Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 820.92 crore, up 26.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 820.92 crore in June 2022 up 26.67% from Rs. 648.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2022 down 75.99% from Rs. 30.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in June 2022 down 52.76% from Rs. 56.20 crore in June 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.53 in June 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 284.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.43% returns over the last 6 months and -42.98% over the last 12 months.