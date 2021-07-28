Heritage Foods Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 648.05 crore, up 1.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 648.05 crore in June 2021 up 1.43% from Rs. 638.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in June 2021 down 68.57% from Rs. 96.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.20 crore in June 2021 down 54.87% from Rs. 124.52 crore in June 2020.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 20.78 in June 2020.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 490.55 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.32% returns over the last 6 months and 67.02% over the last 12 months.