App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Heritage Foods Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore, down 15.67% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore in June 2020 down 15.67% from Rs. 757.59 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.41 crore in June 2020 up 381.73% from Rs. 20.01 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.52 crore in June 2020 up 155.16% from Rs. 48.80 crore in June 2019.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 20.78 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2019.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 279.05 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months and -20.35% over the last 12 months.

Heritage Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations638.91652.65721.24
Other Operating Income----36.35
Total Income From Operations638.91652.65757.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials502.09558.52561.28
Purchase of Traded Goods7.312.395.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.40-24.5910.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.6236.2340.94
Depreciation11.8911.7812.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.16407.1992.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.25-338.8833.74
Other Income68.38138.682.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.63-200.2036.23
Interest6.276.465.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.36-206.6630.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax106.36-206.6630.69
Tax10.072.9711.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.29-209.6318.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.660.02-0.75
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period95.64-209.6118.23
Minority Interest0.970.681.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.19-0.29-0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates96.41-209.2120.01
Equity Share Capital23.2023.2023.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.78-45.094.31
Diluted EPS20.78-45.094.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.78-45.094.31
Diluted EPS20.78-45.094.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Heritage Foods #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.