Heritage Foods Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore, down 15.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.91 crore in June 2020 down 15.67% from Rs. 757.59 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.41 crore in June 2020 up 381.73% from Rs. 20.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.52 crore in June 2020 up 155.16% from Rs. 48.80 crore in June 2019.

Heritage Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 20.78 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2019.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 279.05 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months and -20.35% over the last 12 months.