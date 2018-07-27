Heritage Foods consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 641.60 crore

Heritage Foods has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 641.60 crore and a net profit of Rs 20.79 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs -0.07 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 616.44 crore and net profit was Rs 10.20 crore, and other income Rs 0.04 crore.
Heritage Foods shares closed at 606.90 on July 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.97% returns over the last 6 months and -2.80% over the last 12 months.
Heritage Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
641.60
561.63
616.44
Other Operating Income
--
--
--
Total Income From Operations
641.60
561.63
616.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
457.15
446.93
455.78
Purchase of Traded Goods
18.91
14.60
64.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
30.47
-25.91
-20.07
Power & Fuel
--
--
7.44
Employees Cost
34.79
30.30
31.54
Depreciation
10.71
10.32
8.71
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
82.87
100.54
50.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
6.69
-15.14
18.18
Other Income
30.49
52.50
1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
37.18
37.35
19.67
Interest
5.59
5.55
3.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
31.59
31.80
15.72
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
31.59
31.80
15.72
Tax
10.12
11.85
5.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
21.47
19.96
10.34
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
-0.07
-0.02
0.04
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
21.40
19.94
10.37
Minority Interest
-0.56
--
-0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates
-0.05
-0.08
--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates
20.79
19.86
10.20
Equity Share Capital
23.20
23.20
23.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
4.48
4.45
4.40
Diluted EPS
4.48
4.45
4.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
4.48
4.45
4.40
Diluted EPS
4.48
4.45
4.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)