Heritage Foods consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 641.60 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 641.60 561.63 616.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 641.60 561.63 616.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 457.15 446.93 455.78 Purchase of Traded Goods 18.91 14.60 64.33 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.47 -25.91 -20.07 Power & Fuel -- -- 7.44 Employees Cost 34.79 30.30 31.54 Depreciation 10.71 10.32 8.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 82.87 100.54 50.54 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.69 -15.14 18.18 Other Income 30.49 52.50 1.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.18 37.35 19.67 Interest 5.59 5.55 3.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.59 31.80 15.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 31.59 31.80 15.72 Tax 10.12 11.85 5.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.47 19.96 10.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.07 -0.02 0.04 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.40 19.94 10.37 Minority Interest -0.56 -- -0.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -0.08 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.79 19.86 10.20 Equity Share Capital 23.20 23.20 23.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.48 4.45 4.40 Diluted EPS 4.48 4.45 4.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.48 4.45 4.40 Diluted EPS 4.48 4.45 4.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited