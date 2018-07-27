App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:16 PM IST

Heritage Foods consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 641.60 crore

Heritage Foods has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 641.60 crore and a net profit of Rs 20.79 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Heritage Foods has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 641.60 crore and a net profit of Rs 20.79 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs -0.07 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 616.44 crore and net profit was Rs 10.20 crore, and other income Rs 0.04 crore.
Heritage Foods shares closed at 606.90 on July 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.97% returns over the last 6 months and -2.80% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 641.60 561.63 616.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 641.60 561.63 616.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 457.15 446.93 455.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.91 14.60 64.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.47 -25.91 -20.07
Power & Fuel -- -- 7.44
Employees Cost 34.79 30.30 31.54
Depreciation 10.71 10.32 8.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.87 100.54 50.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.69 -15.14 18.18
Other Income 30.49 52.50 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.18 37.35 19.67
Interest 5.59 5.55 3.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.59 31.80 15.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.59 31.80 15.72
Tax 10.12 11.85 5.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.47 19.96 10.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.07 -0.02 0.04
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.40 19.94 10.37
Minority Interest -0.56 -- -0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -0.08 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.79 19.86 10.20
Equity Share Capital 23.20 23.20 23.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 4.45 4.40
Diluted EPS 4.48 4.45 4.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 4.45 4.40
Diluted EPS 4.48 4.45 4.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Food Processing #Heritage Foods #Results

