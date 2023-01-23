 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heritage Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.60 crore, down 88.22% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.60 crore in December 2022 down 88.22% from Rs. 667.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 93.41% from Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 91.84% from Rs. 43.85 crore in December 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.49 in December 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 186.85 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.24% returns over the last 6 months and -55.30% over the last 12 months.

Heritage Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.60 816.15 667.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.60 816.15 667.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.86 633.26 543.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.65 7.88 4.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.68 16.25 -25.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.61 52.83 48.36
Depreciation 1.43 13.83 12.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.90 66.07 55.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.83 26.03 27.85
Other Income 0.32 2.90 3.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.15 28.93 30.92
Interest 0.05 0.33 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.10 28.60 30.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.10 28.60 30.31
Tax 0.53 7.29 7.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.57 21.31 22.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.12
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.57 21.31 22.28
Minority Interest -- -- 0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.20 -2.26 -1.58
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.37 19.05 20.82
Equity Share Capital 2.32 23.20 23.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.96 4.10 4.49
Diluted EPS 2.96 4.10 4.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.96 4.59 4.49
Diluted EPS 2.96 4.10 4.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

