Heritage Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.60 crore, down 88.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.60 crore in December 2022 down 88.22% from Rs. 667.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 93.41% from Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 91.84% from Rs. 43.85 crore in December 2021.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.49 in December 2021.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 186.85 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.24% returns over the last 6 months and -55.30% over the last 12 months.