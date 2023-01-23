English
    Heritage Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.60 crore, down 88.22% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Heritage Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.60 crore in December 2022 down 88.22% from Rs. 667.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 93.41% from Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 91.84% from Rs. 43.85 crore in December 2021.

    Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.49 in December 2021.

    Heritage Foods shares closed at 186.85 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.24% returns over the last 6 months and -55.30% over the last 12 months.

    Heritage Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.60816.15667.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.60816.15667.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.86633.26543.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.657.884.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.6816.25-25.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.6152.8348.36
    Depreciation1.4313.8312.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.9066.0755.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8326.0327.85
    Other Income0.322.903.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.1528.9330.92
    Interest0.050.330.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.1028.6030.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.1028.6030.31
    Tax0.537.297.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.5721.3122.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.12
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.5721.3122.28
    Minority Interest----0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.20-2.26-1.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.3719.0520.82
    Equity Share Capital2.3223.2023.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.964.104.49
    Diluted EPS2.964.104.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.964.594.49
    Diluted EPS2.964.104.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am