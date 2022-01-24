Heritage Foods Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 667.03 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 667.03 crore in December 2021 up 10.27% from Rs. 604.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.82 crore in December 2021 down 21.01% from Rs. 26.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.85 crore in December 2021 down 25.06% from Rs. 58.51 crore in December 2020.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.68 in December 2020.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 398.50 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.64% returns over the last 6 months and 37.60% over the last 12 months.