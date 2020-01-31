Heritage Foods Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 726.45 crore, up 17.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 726.45 crore in December 2019 up 17.41% from Rs. 618.76 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2019 down 22.64% from Rs. 18.91 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.67 crore in December 2019 down 26.39% from Rs. 47.10 crore in December 2018.

Heritage Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.15 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.07 in December 2018.

Heritage Foods shares closed at 365.15 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -24.45% over the last 12 months.