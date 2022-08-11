Hercules Hoists Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.96 crore, up 40.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.96 crore in June 2022 up 40.85% from Rs. 21.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 up 66.25% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2021.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2021.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 134.10 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.58% over the last 12 months.