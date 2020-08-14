Hercules Hoists Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore, down 62.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.35 crore in June 2020 down 62.96% from Rs. 19.85 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020 down 82.77% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2020 down 73.31% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2019.

Hercules Hoists EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2019.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 96.85 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and 15.71% over the last 12 months.