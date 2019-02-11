Hercules Hoists Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore, up 38.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore in December 2018 up 38.29% from Rs. 18.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2018 up 68.62% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2018 up 106.22% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2017.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2017.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 103.40 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.11% returns over the last 6 months and -23.58% over the last 12 months.