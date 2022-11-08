 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heranba Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.33 crore, up 19.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heranba Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 423.33 crore in September 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 353.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.68 crore in September 2022 up 4.53% from Rs. 45.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.45 crore in September 2022 up 6.18% from Rs. 66.35 crore in September 2021.

Heranba EPS has increased to Rs. 11.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.40 in September 2021.

Heranba shares closed at 514.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.51% returns over the last 6 months and -30.42% over the last 12 months.

Heranba Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 423.33 361.93 353.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 423.33 361.93 353.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 312.66 276.80 266.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.96 -29.18 -40.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.49 14.87 14.99
Depreciation 5.55 5.28 3.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.70 53.15 51.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.89 41.02 57.40
Other Income 4.01 4.44 5.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.90 45.46 62.57
Interest 1.56 1.20 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.34 44.26 61.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.34 44.26 61.41
Tax 15.66 10.56 15.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.68 33.71 45.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.68 33.71 45.62
Equity Share Capital 40.01 40.01 40.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.92 8.42 11.40
Diluted EPS 11.92 8.42 11.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.92 8.42 11.40
Diluted EPS 11.92 8.42 11.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:06 pm
