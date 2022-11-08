English
    Heranba Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.33 crore, up 19.78% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heranba Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 423.33 crore in September 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 353.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.68 crore in September 2022 up 4.53% from Rs. 45.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.45 crore in September 2022 up 6.18% from Rs. 66.35 crore in September 2021.

    Heranba EPS has increased to Rs. 11.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.40 in September 2021.

    Heranba shares closed at 514.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.51% returns over the last 6 months and -30.42% over the last 12 months.

    Heranba Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations423.33361.93353.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations423.33361.93353.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials312.66276.80266.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.96-29.18-40.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.4914.8714.99
    Depreciation5.555.283.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.7053.1551.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.8941.0257.40
    Other Income4.014.445.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.9045.4662.57
    Interest1.561.201.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.3444.2661.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.3444.2661.41
    Tax15.6610.5615.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.6833.7145.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.6833.7145.62
    Equity Share Capital40.0140.0140.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.928.4211.40
    Diluted EPS11.928.4211.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.928.4211.40
    Diluted EPS11.928.4211.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:06 pm