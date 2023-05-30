Heranba Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.90 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.90 crore in March 2023 down 26.06% from Rs. 350.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2023 down 66.34% from Rs. 42.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2023 down 59.89% from Rs. 67.32 crore in March 2022.

Heranba EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.64 in March 2022.

Heranba shares closed at 340.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.37% returns over the last 6 months and -40.66% over the last 12 months.