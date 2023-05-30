English
    Heranba Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.90 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heranba Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.90 crore in March 2023 down 26.06% from Rs. 350.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2023 down 66.34% from Rs. 42.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2023 down 59.89% from Rs. 67.32 crore in March 2022.

    Heranba EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.64 in March 2022.

    Heranba shares closed at 340.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.37% returns over the last 6 months and -40.66% over the last 12 months.

    Heranba Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.90280.21350.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.90280.21350.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.14176.39234.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.750.34--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.8717.38-12.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8315.2410.50
    Depreciation6.005.768.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.5645.2955.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7519.8154.32
    Other Income4.250.884.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0020.6959.10
    Interest2.852.310.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.1518.3858.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.1518.3858.26
    Tax3.823.9915.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3314.3942.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3314.3942.58
    Equity Share Capital40.0140.0140.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.583.6010.64
    Diluted EPS3.583.6010.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.583.6010.64
    Diluted EPS3.583.6010.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

