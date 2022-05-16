 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Heranba Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.14 crore, up 30.73% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heranba Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 350.14 crore in March 2022 up 30.73% from Rs. 267.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.58 crore in March 2022 down 1.44% from Rs. 43.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.32 crore in March 2022 up 6.77% from Rs. 63.05 crore in March 2021.

Heranba EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.04 in March 2021.

Heranba shares closed at 598.20 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.

Heranba Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 350.14 395.39 267.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 350.14 395.39 267.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 234.25 233.13 158.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.42 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.60 19.36 0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.50 19.14 12.01
Depreciation 8.22 4.22 4.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.45 52.12 38.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.32 67.00 53.40
Other Income 4.78 5.13 5.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.10 72.13 58.75
Interest 0.84 0.86 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.26 71.27 57.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.26 71.27 57.75
Tax 15.69 17.78 14.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.58 53.49 43.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.58 53.49 43.20
Equity Share Capital 40.01 40.01 40.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.64 13.37 11.04
Diluted EPS 10.64 13.37 11.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.64 13.37 11.04
Diluted EPS 10.64 13.37 11.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Heranba #Heranba Industries #Pesticides &amp; Agrochemicals #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.