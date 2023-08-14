Heranba Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 282.24 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.24 crore in June 2023 down 22.02% from Rs. 361.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 95.52% from Rs. 33.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2023 down 80.55% from Rs. 50.74 crore in June 2022.

Heranba EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.42 in June 2022.

Heranba shares closed at 375.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and -33.37% over the last 12 months.