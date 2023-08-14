English
    Heranba Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 282.24 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heranba Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 282.24 crore in June 2023 down 22.02% from Rs. 361.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 95.52% from Rs. 33.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2023 down 80.55% from Rs. 50.74 crore in June 2022.

    Heranba EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.42 in June 2022.

    Heranba shares closed at 375.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and -33.37% over the last 12 months.

    Heranba Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations282.24258.90361.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations282.24258.90361.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.87142.14276.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods--6.75--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.4023.87-29.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2915.8314.87
    Depreciation5.546.005.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.8747.5653.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.7316.7541.02
    Other Income8.064.254.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.3321.0045.46
    Interest2.302.851.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.0318.1544.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.0318.1544.26
    Tax0.523.8210.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.5114.3333.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.5114.3333.71
    Equity Share Capital40.0140.0140.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.383.588.42
    Diluted EPS0.383.588.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.383.588.42
    Diluted EPS0.383.588.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:22 pm

